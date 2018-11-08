Hervey Bay Netball's mid-week move is unlikely

NETBALL: A proposal to move Hervey Bay Netball's senior games mid-week could be shelved for at least a year.

Acting on the results of a survey conducted in 2017, HBNA flagged moving games from Saturdays to Wednesday nights next year.

HBNA will be one of the first associations to reside at the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct, and the new facility, which includes much better lighting, provided officials with another way to address to the persistent struggle to increase participation numbers.

That plan appears to be over, at least for the time being.

HBNA president Eddie Anderson said that while a decision was yet to be finalised, the majority of clubs were not supportive of a shift for the 2019 senior seasons.

"It's looking like we won't go,the majority (of clubs) want to stay with the Saturday," Anderson said. "We brought it up for discussion as that's what the numbers said in the survey.

"We did put out the survey but can only make those decisions if people participate.

"We've done some consultation with other associations and some are moving back to weekends. It was great to have that discussion - as a committee, we wouldn't be able to function without it."

It was proposed Divisions 1, 2 and 3 would be played on Wednesday nights, with juniors to remain on Saturday.

A fourth division could be added if participation numbers dictated expansion.

Unsatisfactory lighting conditions at the PCYC Hervey Bay courts meant HBNA could consider the move in 2017.

If the move is formally shelved, it will allow HBNA to focus on its relocation to the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct next year with the proposal to be revisted in future.