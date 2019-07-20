Hervey Bay nets final round of Grand Prix volleyball series

READY TO GO: Tim and Flavia Oats ready for the Queensland Volleyball grand prix competition that commences today..

READY TO GO: Tim and Flavia Oats ready for the Queensland Volleyball grand prix competition that commences today.. Alistair Brightman

VOLLEYBALL:The final round of Grand Prix Volleyball comes to Hervey Bay State High School for the first time this weekend.

Teams from Hervey Bay, Toowoomba, Gympie, Gladstone, and Brisbane will compete in the men's and women's divisions respectively.

Hervey Bay Volleyball formed in 2017.

Each team will play four matches over today and tomorrow, with results aggregated into a single points table to determine final positions.

Volleyball Queensland general manager Jon Gibbs said: "We are extremely excited to bring GPV to a superb facility in this region.”

"We look forward to building on this competition and we are currently working with the local community to form a VQ affiliated club right here in Hervey Bay,” Gibbs said.

The men's and women's champion teams, men's and women's MVPs and overall club champions will be presented tomorrow afternoon.

Hervey Bay Volleyball president Tim Oats said the event could only help raise the profile of the sport in Hervey Bay.

"We are currently trying to expand our sport and are in talks with the Fraser Coast Council to incorporate permanent beach volleyball courts in Hervey Bay,” Oats said.

"This would allow us to attract a round of the State beach volleyball series to the region.”

Today

Women: v Gladstone Thunder, 9.30am; v Gympie Stingers, 12.30pm; v BVC Bears, 5pm

Men: v Gympie Stingers, 12.30pm; v Gladstone Thunder 3.30pm

Sunday

Women: v USQ Firehawks, 9.30am; v BVC Bears, 5pm

Men: v TVA Titans, 8.30am; v BVC Bears, 11am