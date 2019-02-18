Hervey Bay nomads deliver gift to stranger 13,000km away

DELIVERY: Ruth Muller holding Hugh, Glen Muller, Duncan and Nancy Waganda. (Front) Stephanie Waganda, Alice and Walter Muller, Brandon and Fabian Waganda.

DELIVERY: Ruth Muller holding Hugh, Glen Muller, Duncan and Nancy Waganda. (Front) Stephanie Waganda, Alice and Walter Muller, Brandon and Fabian Waganda. Contributed

A NECKLACE has brought strangers together in Kenya after a Hervey Bay family flew 13,000km to hand- deliver the gift.

Ruth and Glen Muller planned to spend 12 months travelling in Europe with their three children Alice, 6, Walter, 4, and Hugh, 3, with a short stop in Kenya.

But before they set off, missionaries Lyn and Sam Farrugia reached out to ask a favour.

Mrs Farrugia read an article about the Mullers' travel plans and knew it was her only chance to have a gift delivered to an African family they sponsor.

She said the girl, Stephanie Waganda, was heartbroken after the Kenyan government rejected the family's plan to move to Australia.

"Stephanie sent us a YouTube video and said she was so sad," Mrs Farrugia said. "But then she said, 'We've come so far and we're not in the slums any more'.

"I thought, 'you deserve a medal girl' and that's what set the wheels in motion."

Mrs Farrugia phoned the Independent office hoping the Mullers hadn't left the country.

The Mullers were set to leave via Brisbane the same day Mrs Farrugia phoned.

The two families linked up and the Mullers agreed to deliver the necklace.

STRANGERS: (Back) Sam and Lyn Farrugia, Ruth, Hugh and Glen Muller, (front) Alice and Walter Muller meet for the first time at a service station near Brisbane's international airport to exchange the package before flying out of the country. Contributed

They met Lyn and Sam Farrugia at a service station near Brisbane's international airport, exchanged details and took possession of the gift.

Once they arrived in Africa, the Muller family met Stephanie, her father Duncan, mother Nancy and younger brothers Fabian and Brandon, who then invited them to the family's home the next day.

"They are a beautiful family, so kind and warm," Mrs Muller said. "The kids had a wonderful time, language was no barrier

"It was amazing to sit together and talk about our lives, the similarities and differences and share some of our experiences.

"We are so grateful we were able to experience a small taste of Kenyan life, not as a tourist.

"The smile on Stephanie's face when she received her gift was the biggest and most genuine one I've seen," Mrs Muller said.

"Lyn and Sam truly made her day/week/year."