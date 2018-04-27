Menu
FINAL DAYS: Ex-HMAS Tobruk at the Bundaberg Port before it is scuttled.
Hervey Bay operators to conduct Tobruk tours

27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

TWO Fraser Coast businesses have been selected to conduct diving tours of the ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Dive Hervey Bay and Hervey Bay Dive Centre will start the recreational diving activities once the ship is scuttled later this year.

The will be joined by Bundaberg businesses Lady Musgrave Experience and Bundaberg Aqua Scuba..

The chosen operators were announced yesterday.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said the successful operators were evenly spread across the Wide-Bay region.

"With a limited number of divers permitted on the site at one time, this is an exclusive opportunity for the dive companies to take divers on a unique experience,” Ms Enoch said.

"It is wonderful to see the high calibre of tourism operators in the region, and I am confident that the selected applicants will provide an exceptional experience for divers who come to visit the site.

"Private and club divers will also be able to book two hour time slots to explore this unique dive site.

"Divers will soon have an opportunity to dive on this iconic ex-navy ship and experience the rich sea life that will inhabit her decks.”

The ship is expected to be scuttled in June, with operators to commence tours within months of the scuttling.

