Hervey Bay Oztag reaping the rewards of moving to a new home

OZTAG: A move to a new home is proving a success on and off the field for Hervey Bay Oztag

Oztag coordinator Glenn Hanson is excited about the future of Oztag on the Fraser Coast.

Hanson was recently advised by Fraser Coast Regional Council that lighting planned for the oztag fields at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct will being in four to six weeks.

This will allow Oztag to move from the football fields they are currently using to their own fields.

"Council have advised that it will be done in 10 to 12 weeks,” Hanson said.

"This will allow us to use the new lights for our summer and junior seasons.”

Since moving to the new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct numbers have increased for the sport with record numbers in the recent autumn season and the current winter competition.

"We have 30 teams playing in our winter competition,” he said.

"It bodes well for the summer and junior seasons.”

Hanson and his team put the increase down to the environment they create for the players.

"We have music pumping and it is a fun and family friendly atmosphere,” Hanson said.

"We make it fun for everyone and have zero tolerance for bad behaviour.”

On-field the Oztag success continues with 12 players being selected in Queensland or Allstars teams.

Players include Emily Whittaker in the under 11 girls Qld and Allstars and Jesse Clarke in the under 13 girls Queensland team.

Eden Wheeler from Maryborough was selected in the under 14 boys QLD and Allstars.

Charlie Thompson will represent the under 15 girls Queensland team.

The under 16 boys had strong representation with Dylan Bennett and Bailey Bauer making both the Queensland and Allstars team.

Tyler Lansah and Joel Cox from Maryborough also made the Queensland side in that age group.

Under 17 girls has Skye Girard and Riley Gramboher will represent in both the Queensland and Allstars teams.

Ebony Gerchow and Taylor Bauer will play for the Queensland under 20 team.

If any person is interested in playing Oztag they can contact Glenn on 0414 893 840 or by email: herveybay@oztag.com