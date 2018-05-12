Hervey Bay performers off to Paris for dream gig

Local dancers (L) Lilian Wellings and Ebony Rose Smith heading to Disneyland in Paris to work as Disney characters.

Local dancers (L) Lilian Wellings and Ebony Rose Smith heading to Disneyland in Paris to work as Disney characters. Alistair Brightman

THEY started their dancing journey together when they were young children and now these performers will share a once-in-a-lifetime experience working at Disneyland Paris.

Hervey Bay women Ebony Smith, 20, and Lili Wellings, 19, will fly to France later this month to pursue their next step in a career as professional dancers.

At Disneyland, they will take on character work performing in parades and meeting with the park's guests making sure their experience is magical.

The pair, who describe themselves as lifelong friends, started their training at Sparks Dance Centre in Hervey Bay.

Having shared countless rehearsals and concerts together, they have even been duet partners at times.

They went their separate ways after graduating from Fraser Coast Anglican College in 2015. Miss Smith moved to the Gold Coast for dance studies and while Miss Wellings headed to Sydney to complete her qualifications.

For Miss Wellings, the trip will be her first contract as a professional dancer after beating hundreds of other applicants for the dream gig.

She said she rushed home to watch Disney movies after hearing of her success.

"Finding out I got the role was very surreal,” Miss Wellings said.

"I can't wait to get there and become a character surrounded by the Disneyland atmosphere.”

This will be Miss Smith's second contract with Disneyland Paris, after holding the same role last year.

She can also speak some French, Spanish, Italian and German which she said was helpful with the multi-linguil guests who visit the iconic park.

"It was a really magic, great experience mostly made up of dancing and acting,” Miss Smith said.

"The work is full-time hours, and it is full on, but a lot of fun.”

Miss Wellings said she was still working on her French, but Miss Smith's advice was to say "bonjour” when unsure. The friends performed in Disneyland California together in 2014, in an overseas trip with their dance studio.