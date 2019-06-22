Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY: Hervey Bay players ready for Touch Football Qld Junior State Cup action.
READY: Hervey Bay players ready for Touch Football Qld Junior State Cup action. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Hervey Bay players are ready as they prepare for State Cup

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Preparation for the annual Queensland Junior State Cup are well under way for the Hervey Bay Touch Association.

The three day carnival will feature over 230 teams and over 2600 players.

Twenty-one touch fields will showcase 709 games of touch over the three days.

For Hervey Bay Touch Football Association president Jodie Houliston the months of planning and preparation for the Junior State Cup are about to enter the operational phase of the carnival.

"We have worked closely with Queensland Touch and believe we will again deliver an outstanding carnival.” Houliston said.

"We have developed quite a good system in preparing for the tournament and are looking forward to showcasing Hervey Bay again.”

Hervey Bay is also preparing on-field with recent games against the region's best.

On Sunday nine junior Hervey Bay teams travelled to Kingaroy and played in the Wide Bay Championships.

Teams in the under 10,12,14 and 16's went up against teams from around the region.

The under 12 girl's team won their age group while another three teams reached finals.

Houliston was impressed by the standard of play in the championships.

fc sport fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay touch football junior state cup local sport state championhsips state cup touch football
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BOREDOM BUSTERS: 7 things to do this weekend on the Coast

    premium_icon BOREDOM BUSTERS: 7 things to do this weekend on the Coast

    News Will you be attending the Annual Pioneer Day? Or what about the Gel Ball Open Day?

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:03 AM
    $10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

    premium_icon $10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

    News The State Education Minister revealed the spending boom on Friday

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    premium_icon WACKY WINTER: Chilly weather not hanging around

    Weather Fraser Coasters shivered through the coldest morning in six years

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Eskdale Park upgrade to combat the 'ipad revolution'

    premium_icon Eskdale Park upgrade to combat the 'ipad revolution'

    News Upgrade to Eskdale Park

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM