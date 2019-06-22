Hervey Bay players are ready as they prepare for State Cup

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Preparation for the annual Queensland Junior State Cup are well under way for the Hervey Bay Touch Association.

The three day carnival will feature over 230 teams and over 2600 players.

Twenty-one touch fields will showcase 709 games of touch over the three days.

For Hervey Bay Touch Football Association president Jodie Houliston the months of planning and preparation for the Junior State Cup are about to enter the operational phase of the carnival.

"We have worked closely with Queensland Touch and believe we will again deliver an outstanding carnival.” Houliston said.

"We have developed quite a good system in preparing for the tournament and are looking forward to showcasing Hervey Bay again.”

Hervey Bay is also preparing on-field with recent games against the region's best.

On Sunday nine junior Hervey Bay teams travelled to Kingaroy and played in the Wide Bay Championships.

Teams in the under 10,12,14 and 16's went up against teams from around the region.

The under 12 girl's team won their age group while another three teams reached finals.

Houliston was impressed by the standard of play in the championships.