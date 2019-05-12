Hervey Bay police praise behaviour of By the C crowd

By the C - Killing Heidi.

By the C - Killing Heidi. Cody Fox

IT WAS a bumper crowd but a well behaved one at Saturday night's By the C music festival.

Hervey Bay Senior Constable Paul Cross said there had been no incidents during the concert and only one person charged with public nuisance some distance from the event.

"For the size of the crowd it went over really well," Snr Const Cross said.

The police maintained a strong presence at the event to ensure the safety of those attending the festival, and to manage the crowd.

"There were no dramas," he said.

Snr Const Cross said the falling temperatures probably contributed to a peaceful end to the evening.

"The temperatures headed south and probably most people were keen to head straight home," he said.

Paramedics were also on hand, along with a first aid tent to care for anyone who needed help.

In addition to those safety measures, free water stations were available throughout the day, which was considerably warmer than the evening, ensuring the crowd kept hydrated.