Hervey Bay post office puts their stamp on new location

STAMP OF APPROVAL: Australia Post Hervey Bay Postal manager Kirsten Johnston is excited about the new state of the art office at the southern end of Stockland's Shopping Centre. Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay has a new high tech, state-of-the-art Australia Post Office located at the southern entrance of Stockland shopping centre.

Showing off a modern fit-out, work started in late August and finished mid-September, including parking bays for customers.

An Australia Post spokesperson said the move was made to provide a new Hervey Bay Post Office that would feature a modern fit-out and design, as well as providing a full range of services.

"The relocation was an opportunity to move into an area with greater foot traffic, provide a modern updated fit-out for customers, as well as providing them with a secure 24 hour access PO Box lobby that is air conditioned and out of the sun and weather," the spokesperson said.

"We appreciate how much the residents of Hervey Bay value and rely on the services offered by the Hervey Bay Post Office, including important financial services like bill payments and Bank@Post, and look forward to welcoming everyone into our new premises."