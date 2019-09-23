Hervey Bay power on with school HPV program

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLES:

Hervey Bay State High School continue to improve with their HPV program.

The school began their program continually developing and achieving their best result in 2019.

The senior mixed team taking first place in their category and ninth overall in the race.

Their success can be attributed to their new race bike which was funded by local businesses.

Starting from 14th position on the grid the team toiled through the afternoon and into the night, moving up to 10th position overall. The team continued to trade places with the Ormeau State High School 'Eagles' vehicle.

Team captain Taylor Gilmore was proud of the teamwork.

"The team's success was down to their cohesion as a team.

Individual personal efforts were high, with each person gaining a personal best times during their race slots,” he said.

School HPV Coordinator Jonathan Vallance believes that the success of the teams is a joint effort of staff and students who commit countless personal hours for training and team preparation.

He believes the Junior team has the potential to develop and continue the success of their senior race team in the years to come.

Planning has now begun for the 2020 race season with their sights set solely on another category win at the event.