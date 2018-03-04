Hervey Bay product Wall's always had Spirit

WORLD TITLE-BOUND: Australian softballer Jade Wall in action for the Spirit at the Asia Pacific Cup in February. Wall played her junior softball for Hervey Bay club Cheetahs.

WORLD TITLE-BOUND: Australian softballer Jade Wall in action for the Spirit at the Asia Pacific Cup in February. Wall played her junior softball for Hervey Bay club Cheetahs. Sam Donkin Photography

A YEAR on the shelf has made recalled Aussie Spirit outfielder Jade Wall more determined to succeed at the XVI Women's Softball World Championship.

Wall, who played her junior softball for Hervey Bay club Cheetahs, was named in the Spirit squad after a successful return at February's Asia-Pacific Cup.

Japan beat Australia the Spirit 3-0 in the final, but Wall's return to the green and gold and subsequent selection in the world championship team was enough to satisfy the now Sydney-based softballer.

"It's an amazing feeling to be included, it's the second reconstruction I've had on the shoulder,” Wall said.

"I had tears in my elbow and shoulder and the surgeon said I could get both done at the same time, but it would take longer to recover.

"It wiped out a year.”

She still wasn't 100 per cent when she returned to the sport for Redcliffe at the Softball Queensland State Championships in September, but the former Fraser Coast Anglican College student's form was too good for Australian selectors to ignore.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have butterflies,” she said. "It was so long since I'd been on a field but you come back and you have that fire in the belly.”

A two-game series against Japanese side Denso Bright Pegasus in late January was the first time she wore the Spirit strip since surgery, a moment Wall said was one of her proudest.

For Wall, who plays in the Manly Warringah Softball Association on Sydney's northern beaches, her world championship selection could lead to an even bigger stage: the opportunity to compete for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2020 Olympic Games will be the first since softball was reinstated to the Olympic program, and the world titles, which will be held at Chiba, Japan, from August 2 to 12, could also serve as a qualifying event.

Aussie Spirit head coach Fabian Barlow is confident selectors have chosen the best possible team.

"I'm extremely comfortable the players that have been given this honour will stand up and accept the challenges that come with competing against the world's best teams,” Barlow said.

"In saying that, it's important we remember we also are one of the best teams in the world and we back ourselves against anyone on any given day.”