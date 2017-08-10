25°
Property

Hervey Bay property market on target

Emily Black | 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.
HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RENTAL vacancy rate data has revealed a recovering market in Hervey Bay.

Real Estate Industry Queensland Fraser Coast zone chair Damien Raxach said Hervey Bay residential vacancies tightened sharply from 4.2 percent to 2. percent, but had a history of large fluctuations since 2010.

"While the Hervey Bay rental vacancy rate has always traditionally shown great volatility, there is no underlying reason we are aware of,” Mr Raxach said.

"The rate recently has appeared to increase as many new developments release new stock, much of which is purchased by investors as a girth of similar properties are purchased then released to the market at the same time.

"It is inevitable that it will be harder to find that number of new tenants thus leaving houses empty for longer.”

Mr Raxach said the rates were now healthy, and could be from tenants becoming home owners.

"Low interest rates and sizeable government incentives, coupled with packages where little or no deposit is required has made home ownership very obtainable for many tenants,” he said.

"In the short term at least, this could be seen as a market recovery, but it is an unsustainable long term goal as grants end and interest rates rise, causing mortgage distress for many tenants that were tempted in to home ownership they could not really afford.

"If vacancy rates are decreasing this is seen as a market recovery in real terms as supply of dwellings is meeting demand.

"Construction is occurring at a sustainable rate and property is selling/renting in short time frames.”

In REIQ's Queensland Market Monitor released in March 2017, the Fraser Coast was reported as having good news on the horizon, with the proposed $300 million Colton Coal mine near Maryborough..

"Once the mine reaches operational stage, it is expected to create about 120 jobs for the region and boost economic development,” the report said.

"The Fraser Coast could become the renewable energy caption of Queensland over the next five years.

"Eco Energy World Australia proposes a $280 million renewable energy facilitywhich could generate 150 construction jobs and 11 part-time jobs when operational.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fccommunity fchousing fcproperty hervey bay reiq

Just In

EXPLOSIVE: $170 million secret stash alleged at council

EXPLOSIVE: $170 million secret stash alleged at council

Claims $170 million in ratepayer money has been stashed in secret accounts are among the allegations in a leaked email to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft.

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Hervey Bay

Ambulance, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and died days later.

Granville to host charity day for Deaf Services Qld

GOOD CAUSE: Soccer siblings Trinity McPhie, 9, and Kelsey McPhie, 6, will be part of the Granville Football Club's charity match on August 12.

The charity match will be held at Canning Park on Saturday.

Learn about M'boro's local history through the library

Hervey Bay library. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The readings will be held on August 11 from noon.

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

This centrally located property is conveniently located in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping...

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know