CATEGORY WINNER: Hervey Bay Sailing Club - Infinity Pharmacy Torquay Regatta Di-Anne Duffield in her Aero 7. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Hervey Bay Race Regatta Hervey Bay puts on perfect conditions to sail

Glen Porteous
17th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
SAILING: Local knowledge of Hervey Bay’s sailing conditions helped Di-Anne Duffield score three firsts, a second and a third to win the Monohulls Category at the weekend’s Infinity Pharmacy Torquay Regatta event.

Hervey Bay Sailing Club Don Torpy on his Weta4.4 "Get'n Weta". Photo: Alistair Brightman

“Everything went well until my last race when the wind picked up to 15 knots and the other boats took the wind and beat me,” Duffield said.

Duffield skippered an Aero7 in the Monohulls Category, with a size seven sail ideal for the light breeze during the competition.

“I had some really good starts for the races and that helped to keep me in the lead,” she said.

The Hervey Bay Sailing Club hosted the two-day event that attracted competitors from Yeppoon to Brisbane.

The event was open to monohulls, catamarans and multihulls.

There were seven short courses in the Bay off Torquay Beach.

Hervey Bay Sailing Club Brad Kroning and Aaron Petersen on their Nacra 5.8. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Sailing club spokesman Paul Neeskens said there was a good level of participation for the two-day competition.

“There was a good fleet of 27 competitors racing in three different divisions,” Neeskens said.

“Conditions did stop us from having one race on Saturday because there was not enough breeze and it was so light.

“For Sunday the breeze swung around to the southeast and we were able to have three races.”

