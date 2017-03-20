Hervey Bay reaches March average rainfall and more to come

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded another 4mm for Hervey Bay overnight Sunday and we've exceeded the long term March average of 139.7mm.

THE weekend storms have helped boost the regions rainfall above average for the month of March.

Just over 140mm has been recorded officially with heavier falls in regional areas outside of Hervey Bay.

Maryborough's long term March average rainfall is 151.9mm, according to weatherzone.com.au.

The Heritage City has received 110mm so far for the month of March 2017 with more showers expected this week.

Thunderstorms and showers including a forecast for 'heavy showers' are predicted for Hervey Bay this week with the heaviest of falls expected on Thursday.

