This bloke's plan to force local servos to lower fuel prices

TREVOR Goodall is urging a boycott of expensive Hervey Bay petrol stations.



He says he is concerned that motorists are being ripped off at the bowser.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

How a 19yo became her own boss after dropping out of school

Young Gladstone mum found dead in bushland

'I am so sorry': Tributes flow for young mum Hannah Cook

CPEM report leak takes council by surprise



And an RACQ spokeswoman said residents in the Whale City were paying about 11c a litre too much for fuel.



Mr Goodall said he was sick of the petrol prices in Hervey Bay being consistently higher than those in Maryborough.



"I believe we are getting ripped off in Hervey Bay," he said.



"A lot of people are boycotting Hervey Bay service stations.



"I'm sick of getting ripped off in my hip pocket."

Reader poll Would you like to see people boycott expensive fuel stations in Hervey Bay? Yes I think we should avoid expensive fuel stations at all costs

We don't really have much of a choice

I think people should drive to Maryborough for cheaper fuel

View Results Vote

Mr Goodall said he believed it was time to hit petrol stations in their hip pockets if fuel wasn't more reasonably priced. "Hervey Bay residents have to make a stand," he said. Mr Goodall said the fuel station at Hervey Bay Boat Club and the Caltex service station in Chapel Rd were the best options for Hervey Bay motorists as they were reasonably priced. While prices at most service stations in Maryborough hovered around $1.25 a litre, prices in Hervey Bay were about 10c more expensive, according to Renee Smith, head of RACQ external communications. "It's about 11 cents above what we believe is a fair price," she said. Ms Smith urged Hervey Bay residents to fill up their cars on their way through Maryborough. "Use people power to drive down prices to a fairer level," she said. Ms Smith said in order to encourage competition, people also needed to keep an eye out for cheaper prices in the Bay to support the service stations that were doing the right thing by customers. "Keep your eyes peeled because that's where you need to be," she said. A spokeswoman from Caltex Australia said a number of factors could impact the price of fuel, including underlying product costs, location specific factors as the quality of the facilities available at a site, intense local competition and operational costs such as power, water, maintenance, rent or loan payments, employee wages and government or regulatory compliance, all of which can vary. The Chronicle also contacted Puma Energy for a response regarding fuel prices, but a spokeswoman said due to the volatile nature of fuel pricing, she was unable to comment. United Petroleum was also contacted but had not responded to the Chronicle at the time of going to press. MARYBOROUGH PETROL PRICES 1. Maryborough BP on Saltwater Creek Rd: Unleaded E10: $1.29.9; Unleaded: $1.30.9; Diesel $1.28.9. 2. Maryborough Puma, Walker St: Unleaded: $125.9; Diesel: 1.23.9. 3. Caltex, Alice St: E10: 1.25.9; Unleaded: $1.36.9; Diesel: $1.24.9. 4. United Service Station, Tinana: E10: $1.23.7; Unleaded: $1.25.7; Diesel: $1.24.7. 5. Tiaro United: E10: $1.24.9; Unleaded: $1.25.7; Diesel: $1.23.7. 6. Caltex, John St: Unleaded: $1.26.9; Diesel: $1.30.9.