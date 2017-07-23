UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after Nikenbah crash

Scenes from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main St and Chapel Rd.

UPDATE (3.00PM): TWO people have been treated at Hervey Bay Hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Nikenbah earlier this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics transported two people to hospital, one with minor injuries and another with chest and ankle injuries, after their vehicles collided at the intersection of Main St and Chapel Rd.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition.

Emergency services were diverting traffic on the scene for about an hour.

QAS station officer Jason Fothergill urged road users to wear seatbelts and drive to the speed limit.

EARLIER (1.05PM): EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash at Nikenbah.

The incident, which was reported as a two-vehicle crash about 12.32pm, occurred near the intersection of Main St and Chapel Rd.

It is understood one person suffered non life-threatening injuries, though police have closed both roads and diversions are in place.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient suffered minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.