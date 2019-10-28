Hervey Bay Royals let match slip through their fingers

CRICKET: The Hervey Bay Royals are learning harsh lessons in the Rum City Intra Cup.

Slumping to their second loss in two weeks the team may rue missed opportunities.

Hosting Past Highs at Allan Embry Oval, the home team dropped catches and allowed the Bundaberg team to bat freely in the last 10 overs.

Past Highs posted a total of 6/194 from their 45 overs.

It was a case of deja vu when the Royals batsment made starts before failing.

Manager Troy Ignatenko said the team had the skills to beat Past Highs and Brothers but their attitude or commitment needed to improve.

“We are not respecting our opposition and need to knuckle down and build our innings,” Ignatenko said.

Team unity and comraderie was good but focus needed to improve, he said.

“We were poor in our fielding and did not build partnerships yesterday,” he said.

“Our batsmen just need to get back to basics and bat time rather that try and score off every ball.

Lack of good partnerships was cruelling any chance the team have placing pressure on the opposition, he said.

The Royals were bowled out 13 overs short of the allotted 45.

Zac Bills top scored for the home team with 27 off 22.

In the other Intra Cup match, Maryborough United were defeated by Norths at Salter Oval.

Norths scored 8/261 in their innings and United were all out in the 30th over for 122.

Brothers defeated the Waves by surpassing Waves’ total of 141 runs in the 37th over.

Next week the Royals travel to Salter Oval to battle Waves and Maryborough United host Past Highs at Newtown Oval.

In the final match of the round, Norths will battle Brothers in an all Bundaberg match.