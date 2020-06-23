Hervey Bay RSL backs bay businesses

The Hervey Bay RSL is all about community, employing over 200 local residents at the Torquay Rd Club and affiliated businesses.

THE Hervey Bay RSL and its affiliated businesses have played a vital part in the history of the Fraser Coast Chronicle, the former H ervey Bay Observer and the Hervey Bay Independent.

Advertisements for the RSL have supported our print products by gracing these pages for decades, as well as ongoing promotion for The Clubhouse, The Comfort Inn and The Bayswater Bar and Grill.

Weekly entertainment stories and yarns about recipients of the club’s well-known Community Grants Scheme had also become a regular feature.

The Hervey Bay RSL proudly supports the Fraser Coast community through the supply of donations, labour, provision of facilities, and/or in-kind donations.

The Hervey Bay RSL is a not-for-profit, mutual organisation that makes a significant contribution to the Bay, donating more than $2.87 million to the local community over the past eight years.

Last year, the RSL injected more than $462,000 back into local and affiliated organisations and individuals from junior athletics, sporting groups, local schools, associations, societies, not-for-profit organisations, charities and clubs.

This level of support to both the community and ex-service organisations reinforces their ongoing commitment by providing a beneficial helping hand to the community and to local youth involved in sport.

With a major focus on the support of the veteran community through the RSL sub-branch, the club is also proud to have been the major sponsor of the Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight and a sponsor of the Dunga Derby, both for the past five years.

The club has also been a proud foundation sponsor of the Chronicle’s Fraser Proud, Think Local, Buy Local, Support Local campaign.

The club has a history of giving with a motto of – supporting the community who supports us.

RSL CEO Jason Lynch said the support of the local community was fundamental to the growth of the town and without a healthy economy it would not be possible to service the hundreds of employees, who are key to the success of the RSL, The Clubhouse, The Comfort Inn and The Bayswater Bar and Grill.

Wherever possible the RSL’s businesses buy local and use local trades and services to support their infrastructure.

The Hervey Bay RSL has a record 27,000 plus members, and provides a variety of facilities for its members, visitors and guests.

These facilities include a child fun centre, function and meeting rooms, auditorium, five separate bars, restaurant, cafe, bottle shop, snooker room, courtesy bus, gaming machines, KENO and TAB.

Mr Lynch has seen many positive changes over the years.

“The club has certainly grown over the past 69 years. We pride ourselves on our excellent staff, services and facilities throughout the venue,” he said. “Variety is a key factor that makes us unique, we aim to cater to all demographics.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable and welcome in our venue.”

The club has a long and rich history on the Fraser Coast.

In 1920 the Women’s Auxiliary of the Pialba Returned Sailors and Soldiers Imperial League of Australia was formed.

This was the beginning of the RSL in Hervey Bay that we know today.

In 1941 the RSL Memorial Hall was opened and in 1951 the Services Memorial Club officially opened with a liquor license.

In 1960 the club employed its first paid staff member.

Today the Hervey Bay RSL employs more than 200 staff members with $7.1 million paid in wages annually.

As Covid-19 restrictions ease, the club has an opening date of July 10 in its sights.

Mr Lynch said the RSL would reopen with restrictions on patron numbers but guests would still enjoy the restaurant, cafe, bars, and gaming.

Current club members will also be given a one-year extension on their membership at no charge.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the club,” Mr Lynch said.

“While we have been closed, we have taken the opportunity to do some renovations throughout the club so you will see a brighter and better club than ever when you return. We certainly are looking forward to seeing everyone again soon.”