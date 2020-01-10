Hervey Bay RSL ‘unprecedented’ $19,000 donation

Hervey Bay RSL raised $19,000 for bushfire and drought relief - (L)Tracy Gillespie (Treas. Sub Branch), Jason Lynch (Club CEO), Kev Collins (Sec. Sub Branch) and Sharon Ashton (Club Snr Floor Mgr).Photo: Alistair Brightman

WANTING to look out for their mates during a time of crisis encouraged Hervey Bay RSL to step up and pass the donation bucket around.

Patrons and the RSL Sub-Branch answered the call and donated $19,000 combined to the New South Wales and Victoria bushfire appeals, and Drought Angels.

Sub-Branch secretary Kevin Collins said it was a chance to help people in need.

“These people need our help and it was important to do whatever we could for them,” he said.

“It is sensational to see how the people have banded together to support the bushfire appeals.”

The Sub-Branch donated $3000 and the RSL club chipped in $16,000.

Hervey Bay RSL CEO Jason Lynch said most of the money was raised by passing collection buckets around.

“Given the size of the issues of drought and fire affected areas this level of support is almost unprecedented (for our club),” Mr Lynch said.