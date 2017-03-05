34°
Hervey Bay RSL's Belgian exhibition into its final days

Matthew McInerney
| 5th Mar 2017 6:50 PM

A SOMBRE exhibition about Australian sacrifices during the First World War is into its final days.

Hervey Bay is one of just four places in regional Australia to host the international exhibition The Belgians Have Not Forgotten.

The exhibition features wartime artefacts, photographs, maps and film footage from the Memorial Museum Passchendaele 1917 in Zonnebeke, Belgium, and is now running at the Hervey Bay RSL.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt met with His Excellency Belgian Ambassador Jean-Luc Bodsen a year ago to discuss bringing the exhibition to Hervey Bay.

"The Ambassador visited Freedom Park for the Centenary of Anzac Memorial in 2014 and was impressed with the proud returned services community in the region," Mr Pitt said.

The exhibition will end on Wednesday, March 8.

