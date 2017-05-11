Hervey Bay Salvos punch above halfway mark for Red Shield

THE generosity of the community has always been something that astounds Salvation Army captain Aaron Reid.

The captain of the Hervey Bay Salvos said over $7000 had been raised from the first week of their Red Shield Appeal - putting them more than halfway towards their fundraising goal of $10,800.

Mr Reid said the fundraising came down to the generosity and support of the Fraser Coast community

The Salvation Army - Red Shield Appeal - Cpt. Aaron Reid. Alistair Brightman

"As with every year, there's always the overwhelming generosity from residents across the region. Without their support, we couldn't do the work we need to do," Mr Reid said.

Funds raised from the appeal will go towards services including drug and alcohol rehabilitation, family tracing and homeless support services offered by the charity.