Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Freemasons of Wide Bay John Parsons and Peter Keller with Hervey Bay Special School Business Manager Anita Easons, Principal Reno Tieppo, students Scout Johnston and Zach Podd were making preparations for the Trade Training Centre renovations to commence next year.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Freemasons of Wide Bay John Parsons and Peter Keller with Hervey Bay Special School Business Manager Anita Easons, Principal Reno Tieppo, students Scout Johnston and Zach Podd were making preparations for the Trade Training Centre renovations to commence next year. Glen Porteous

CHRISTMAS has come early this year for Hervey Bay Special School, with a $50,000 ­donation from Wide Bay Freemasons.

The money will be used to refurbish an existing shed and build a large deck and outdoor learning area adjoining it.

The centre will become a work training facility for students to learn lifestyle skills.

The school had received $150,000 in funding from the Queensland Government.

Local Masons raised $5000, with the additional $45,000 coming from Hand Heart Pocket - Charity of Freemasons Queensland.

Wide Bay Freemason Peter Keller said the new deck would enhance the school.

"The outdoor area will complement and complete the centre," Mr Keller said.

Principal Reno Tieppo said the school would be able to offer more courses for students from January next year.