Hervey Bay Sea Scout Hall broken into

HERVEY Bay Sea Scout Hall was vandalised after criminals used a bin to smash a window.

Acting Sergeant John Donaldson said authorities were investigating the incident believed to be connected to a break-in at Bayside Christian Church overnight Monday.

Police found blood believed to be that of a suspect involved in the church incident.

A fridge freezer was searched but nothing was taken from the premises.

Acting Sgt Donaldson urges the community to call Police Link on 131 444 if you see anyone loitering suspiciously.