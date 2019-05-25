Hervey Bay Seagulls ready to battle Brothers

STRONG BELIEF: Hervey Bay Coach Fai Sami is proud of his young team, which he says is learning and developing every week. The team takes on Bundaberg Brothers at Stafford Park tonight.

STRONG BELIEF: Hervey Bay Coach Fai Sami is proud of his young team, which he says is learning and developing every week. The team takes on Bundaberg Brothers at Stafford Park tonight. Brendan Bowers

LEAGUE: His side is young but spirited.

Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Fai Sami knows inexperience might cause his team to make a few errors as the players find their way in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition this year.

However, he's proud of their effort and their talent and he's certain one day the team will be up there with the best sides in the competition.

Already the team has shown promise, with a narrow loss to premiers Across the Waves last week, going down by just two points.

Today the side will take on Bundaberg Brothers, the team that has long been a powerhouse within the competition.

So far Brothers is undefeated this season, but tonight's showdown is not a daunting prospect for the young Seagulls side.

Instead the focus is all about staying in the game, learning skills and staying consistent.

"We're going well this year, we're just building the club for this year," Sami said.

He said last week's match was a good showing for the club.

"We've only got a young A-grade side," he said.

"We don't buy players or anything, we've stuck with the local kids.

"They're all turning up to training, we've had a lot of numbers at training.

"We've got a lot of good players, we're giving the local boys a chance. They want to play football."

At Thursday's training session, Sami's message was simple.

"I told the boys we've just got to show up ready to play," he said.

"We're a young side and we make errors, we've just got to fix that stuff and we'll be right up there with the top sides.

"There's plenty of potential and talent in the young fellas coming up."

The A-grade game will kick off tonight from 6pm at Stafford Park.

The Seagulls' reserve-grade side match will kick off at 4.30pm against Bundaberg Brothers today.