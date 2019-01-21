Hervey Bay Seagulls reveal plan to get club back on track

RUGBY LEAGUE: A few thousand down and more than a million to go.

A target to collect 1,160,000 cans is just one of multiple fund-raisers the Seagulls have launched as they claw their way back from the financial disaster that struck the club in December.

A six-figure debt has crippled the proud club but thanks to the assistance from the QRL and a series of payment agreements, the club is striding into the 2019 season.

Club treasurer Shona Diuljak said the club had been focused on creating ways for the whole club to get involved to reduce the debt without requiring any cash layout to get started.

In addition to utilising the government can recycling scheme, the club is also running a virtual field sell off.

The in-field has been divided into 6800 one metre squares, each selling for $25.

The centre kick off and under each post can be purchased for $500 and the two in goals are being sold at $5000 each with the idea to attract bigger sponsors.

Ms Diuljak said the idea was born from a large interest in people hoping to purchase club memberships but due to a lack of facilities, this was not seen as a viable option.

"We just thought what do we have to offer in terms of a club membership without a place with meals, poker machines or a bar,” she said.

"This is even better than memberships - the people's names will be on an honour board in the club house and they will be there forever.”

Ms Diuljak said despite the issues from last year, the club had entered this year's pre-season strongly. "The vibe around the grounds at training is really positive,” she said.

"We have a brand new committee and all new coaches.

Fai Sami, who coached the Seagulls' under-18s to the finals last year, has been named as the 2019 A grade coach and former Queensland State of Origin player John Buttigieg will lead the open women's team.

The Seagulls will take on Maryborough Brothers in round one on March, 30.

Until then, Ms Diuljak said the club was focussed on promoting a healthy friendly environment showing everyone that they were here to get the club up and running.

"We encourage everyone back down to the club,” she said.

"If they were once a club member and decided not to play for whatever reason, we are welcoming everyone and anyone.”