Hervey Bay Seagulls secure BRL minor premiership

THREE-PEAT: Hervey Bay Seagulls have taken out the minor premiership for the third year in a row.

BEFORE 2014 the Hervey Bay Seagulls had never seen the minor premiership title in Bundaberg Rugby League.

Now, with three back-to-back minor premierships to their name, captain Clinton Horne couldn't be prouder of their efforts.

The club's third title is the result of months worth of hard training and determination, culminating in their final regular match against Across the Waves on the weekend.

Keeping momentum with the forwards, the teams went tit-for-tat until the Seagulls ran away with a final score of 38-24.

Horne described it as his boys "weathering the storm.”

"It was tough, we got to score a few quick tries early on,” Horne said.

"ATW tried to roll us with forwards but the boys stood up and laid the groundwork to score all the points.

"We were leading through the game, but it kept going to a 10-12 point lead, then back to a 4-6 lead when ATW scored, and kept going back and forth.”

But a late try by Letuia Eliu was enough to seal the deal for the Seagulls, who are now facing their third year in the BRL finals.

The team has about three weeks to prepare for their next match, likely to be against the Wallaroos or Bundaberg Brothers.

As part of that work, Horne said the team would need to get back up to speed with plenty of rest and working on set completion.

"They're both tough sides, especially the Brothers,” Horne said.

"There's a lot of talent in their young kids, so we'll have a tough time coming up against them.

"But we need to work on completing our sets after tries, because it seems to be that we score, then make costly errors.

"It's definitely something we need to work on.”

With the team facing a potential spot in the grand final, Horne said the current results were a sign of how hard the team has worked this year.

"It's a top effort by not only the coaches, but the boys that have put on the boots and showed their blood, sweat and tears for the Seagulls,” he said.

"As everyone knows, finals is a whole new ball game, so we end up starting from scratch.”

Horne said the team wouldn't be looking past the next season and would be "knuckling down” with training.

The minor premiership for the BRL awards the most consistent team throughout the regular season.

Last year, the Seagulls claimed the minor premiership with only one loss on their record to Past Brothers in round one.