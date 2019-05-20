Menu
WAITING FOR CONTACT: Hervey Bay Seagulls Logona Vetemotu faces Clinton Horne at Salter Oval in Saturday's BRL clash.
Hervey Bay Seagulls show spirit in loss to ATW Tigers

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th May 2019 12:01 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: After a two week break the BRL returned to Salter Oval.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls played ATW and almost secured a win against the reigning premiers.

Coach Fai Sami finally saw his team complete with the attitude he has wanted.

"It was a close match and it was only some silly penalties that cost us,” he said.

"The forwards played extremely well and stuck to our game plan.”

"We had to move their big pack around which we did.”

Sami moved Logona Vetemotu back to fullback which also allowed for him to run.

"He is a ball runner and it certainly helped us on Saturday,” Sami said.

In the other BRL matches Wallaroos and Bundaberg Brothers remain undefeated.

Brothers accounting for Easts 40-16 after the score was 16 all at half-time.

Wallaroos were down on troops in their match against Wests but prevailed in a tight contest 28-22.

Coach Peter Waters praised the effort of his team after the match.

"We had two debutantes who were great for us,” Waters said.

"We had a lot of changes with players out, but we got the job done.”

Next week's round six action has BRL action returning to the Fraser Coast with matches in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Wallaroos host Maryborough Brothers while Hervey Bay play Bundaberg Brothers at home.

The Wests Panthers will host Waves Tigers at Salter Oval.

The magpies have the bye.

