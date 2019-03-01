Menu
Seagull Bianca Schmidt avoids Past Brothers prop Chelsea Morrison. Bundaberg Rugby League women's major semi final: Past Brothers v Hervey Bay Seagulls at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.
Matthew McInerney
Rugby League

Hervey Bay Seagulls' SOS for female league players

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
1st Mar 2019 4:45 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: HERVEY Bay Seagulls have run a successful female participation program for the past two years.

They played in the Sunshine Coast junior rugby league competition, fielding female teams in two junior age divisions.

Club treasurer Shona Divljak said the club was planning to play in a local competition against Maryborough and Bundaberg teams.

She said the club was finalising coaching and support staff for the teams.

"I ask that the girls register as soon as possible so we know if we still have the interest there. If they don't register we will not be nominating teams,” Divljak said.

The Hervey Bay club has led the way with female participation in the Wide Bay region.

They have been the only club to have a senior and junior female team.

"We need to continue developing a pathway for female participation,” Divljak said.

The Seagulls are showing positive results in their new fundraising initiatives as reported in the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

"The season has yet to start and we have already received payment for our can recycling program with well over 500 cans returned,” Divljak said.

The club also has spots still available in their virtual field fund raiser.

"The extra cost squares, under the goal posts and centre square have been filled but we have plenty of field left for people to purchase,” Divljak said.

Cost of the 1m x 1m squares is $25.00 per square.

For further information please contact the club.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

