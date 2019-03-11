Hervey Bay Seagulls surprise Wallaroos in BRL trial match

RUGBY LEAGUE: For struggling rugby league club Hervey Bay Seagulls, Saturday's trial result was a pleasant pick me up for the rebuilding club.

New coach Fai Sami is blending experienced players with enthusiastic young players who want an opportunity in the top grade.

"We had four of our under 18 players from 2018 play tonight against an established Wallaroos side,” Sami said.

Seagulls enthusiasm was evident from the kick-off regathering the ball in the first tackle after kicking off and going straight into attack.

The Hervey Bay side had scored two tries before Wallaroos crossed the line to lessen the gap.

Hervey Bay's second rower Slayde Johnson was enthusiastic on both sides of the ball.

He made large gains for his team with damaging runs in attack allowing half, Ben Hudson space to run the next play.

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters was extremely disappointed in his side's commitment in defence.

"We really need to work on our numbers in tackles before the start of the competition,” Waters said.

Seagulls captain Steve Dwyer as usual led his team from the front with hard hitting defence and strong runs in attack.

"It was a great hit out and shows that our young team is really starting to gel together,” Dwyer said.

"We really enjoy playing Roos, they love their footy and play in the right spirit,” he said.

Defence for the Maryborough team will need to be worked out on the training paddock.

Wallaroos have no more trials scheduled before the start of the BRL season in three weeks time.

Round One of the BRL competition starts on Saturday March 30th with Wallaroos travelling to Bundaberg to take on the East Magpies.

Seagulls will run out against Maryborough Brothers at Eskdale Park.