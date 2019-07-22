Hervey Bay secures future Grand Prix volleyball

VOLLEYBALL: Round three of the Grand Prix Volleyball series held in Hervey Bay over the weekend has proven successful for the local association.

Volleyball Queensland club services co-ordinator David Stokes said the event would return to Hervey Bay after the success of this inaugural tournament.

"I can guarantee 100 per cent the series will be back,” Stokes said.

"Hervey Bay State High School is a wonderful facility to host the event and the competition has been amazing.”

The late inclusion of Hervey Bay into round three has proved positive.

"They are highly competitive and they will be included in the whole series next season,” Stokes said.

Hervey Bay was yesterday officially announced as the newest affiliate of Volleyball Queensland.

It was a successful weekend for the Gladstone team which won the overall series in the women's division and was also named club champion.

Toowoomba won the men's division of the series.

"Gladstone is a powerhouse and showed that regional centres have competitive volleyball competitions,” Stokes said.

The Hervey Bay teams impressed over the weekend with only one loss apiece for the women and men's teams.

Both losses were to the eventual Grand Prix champions.

Tim Oats, president of Hervey Bay volleyball, believes the sport has a bright future in Hervey Bay.

"This tournament proved that we can match it with the best,” he said.

"Teams know who we are now and will be looking over their shoulders.”

Oats also thanked everyone involved with Hervey Bay volleyball for their efforts over the weekend.

"It has shown that we have the ability to host great volleyball events in Hervey Bay,” Oats said.

"We will continue to build on this effort and be ready for next year.”