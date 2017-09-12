Hervey Bay seniors given $400k boost from State Govt

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has received $430,165 to support seniors across the region.

Seniors Minister Coralee O'Rourke said the funding is allocated to support people aged over 60 years and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged over 50 years.

The funding was announced on Tuesday morning.

"With this funding the neighbourhood centre, which operates a Seniors Legal and Support Service, provides information, support and referrals helping local seniors improve their health, well-being and safety," Mrs O'Rourke Said.

"This service provides free legal and support services for seniors who may be experiencing elder abuse, mistreatment or financial exploitation."

"The service also raises community awareness of elder abuse."

Mrs O'Rourke said tackling elder abuse was a top priority for the Palaszczuk Government.

"That's why we have stepped up our fight against all forms of elder abuse in this year's budget and are investing $6.1 million over four years to help seniors and raise awareness," she said.

"This includes a $2.7 million boost over three years to expand elder abuse prevention as well as establish five new senior's legal and support services to regional and remote areas, including Rockhampton and Gladstone."

Mrs O'Rourke said in July she announced an additional $1.4 million boost over four years for the Seniors Legal and Support Services around Queensland so they could engage financial advisors for seniors.

"I'm proud to say that for the eighteen months to 30 June 2017 the Hervey Bay Seniors Legal and Support Service had supported approximately 428 clients with community education activities that promote greater awareness about social issues," she said.

"From January 2016 to June 2017, the service also provided 28 workshops and 14 community events to increase community education around elder abuse, and some of those workshops were here in Maryborough and Hervey Bay."