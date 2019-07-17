Hervey Bay shivers through coldest morning of the year

Hervey Bay has shivered its way through another chilly morning.

Hervey Bay has shivered its way through another chilly morning. Chris Mccormack

JUST after 6.30am on Wednesday, temperatures in Hervey Bay dropped to three degrees, the lowest recorded so far this year.

Just days after a low of 3.5 degrees was recorded in Hervey Bay, what was then the city's coldest morning, the region again shivered its way through the early morning hours.

In Maryborough, temperatures were a little higher than the -0.1 the city woke up to on Monday, although still cold enough to justify an extra blanket, with a low of 2.6 recorded on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said a cool, dry air mass over Queensland was responsible for the cold temperatures, which are well below the average low temperatures for Maryborough and Hervey Bay at this time of year, which are 8.7 and 10 degrees respectively.

He said the air mass had been pushed up by a high pressure system in the southern states.

"A combination of things pushes dry air up through Queensland and when the air is clear that's when temperatures get really cold," he said.

Temperatures are expected to remain on the cool side ahead of the weekend when a bit more moisture will enter the air and the weather will start to warm up.