FINALS TIME: Corey McInerney pitching for Terrors earlier this season.
Sport

Hervey Bay Softball finals set for next weekend

Matthew McInerney
by
25th Feb 2018 6:15 PM

WET weather cruelled any hopes of Hervey Bay Softball Association's finals being held last weekend, but the Torquay diamond will be ready to host two days of high-stakes action.

Hervey Bay Softball's semi and preliminary finals will be held at the Raward Rd venue on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Terrors teams finished either first or second in four different grades.

The A-grade men's team finished the regular season in second, and will face United Flames for a place in the March 10 grand final. The loser will face the winner of Bargara Bombers and Waves Schooners in Sunday's preliminary final.

In A-grade women, the minor premiership-winning Terrors will face Waves Tsunamis in the major semi final. Bargara Bullets play United Firestix in the elimination semi final.

The under-12s will start Saturday's full program of fixtures at 9am.

Terrors will face Waves Mariners in a battle of the top two finishing teams, as Bargara Bears play United Sparks in the minor semi.

