Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors (orange) v Bargara Boomers (green) - Troy James. Photo: Cody Fox
Hervey Bay Softball - Terrors (orange) v Bargara Boomers (green) - Troy James. Photo: Cody Fox
Softball and Baseball

Hervey Bay Softball pitches into 2020

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: The Hervey Bay Softball season swings back into action this afternoon, recommencing after the Christmas break.

It returns after a five week break due to the last round of 2019 being cancelled due to wet fields.

Round 11 fixtures will be held in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg today.

Bundaberg matches commence from 9am with under 12 and under 16 games.

In Hervey Bay, the under 14 and men’s B-grade fixtures commence from 10.35am with the final match to be played at 5.30pm.

The match features Misfits and Terrors in the A-grade men’s competition.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        premium_icon DISGRACE: $64m lost through the pokies in a year

        News ‘They are addictive machines that serve no useful purpose’

        Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        premium_icon Two people fined thousands for feeding Fraser Island dingoes

        News Covert operation under way to crack down on dingo offenders

        Raincheck on horse event

        premium_icon Raincheck on horse event

        News THE Guy McLean Spectacular has been postponed until April 18 due to expected...

        Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        premium_icon Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

        News She envisions the memorial would cost about $2 million