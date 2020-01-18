Hervey Bay Softball pitches into 2020

SOFTBALL: The Hervey Bay Softball season swings back into action this afternoon, recommencing after the Christmas break.

It returns after a five week break due to the last round of 2019 being cancelled due to wet fields.

Round 11 fixtures will be held in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg today.

Bundaberg matches commence from 9am with under 12 and under 16 games.

In Hervey Bay, the under 14 and men’s B-grade fixtures commence from 10.35am with the final match to be played at 5.30pm.

The match features Misfits and Terrors in the A-grade men’s competition.