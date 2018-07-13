Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights.
Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights. Contributed
News

Hervey Bay spa, resort set to change hands

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay's Oceans Resort & Spa in Hervey Bay is set to be rebranded from August 1 under a new agreement which will see the Oaks Hotels & Resorts, a division of Minor Hotels, acquire the management rights.

The resort's name will be changed to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay.

Guests will have the choice of one, two and three bedroom suites, plus split level three bedroom penthouses, a selection of which feature an absolute beachfront position and expansive rooftop entertaining decks to soak up the water views.

Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights.
Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights. Contributed

Spread over six levels, the 130-room property wraps around two central lagoon pools and a timber leisure deck, complete with a children's play zone, shaded huts and communal barbecuing facilities.

There is also a gym and an onsite day spa with six treatment rooms.

Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Craig Hooley, said the company was delighted to add the Resort to its growing portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay to our property network," he said.

"We already have such a strong Queensland presence, with 25 hotels and resorts across the state, and the addition of this property will further reinforce our position in market, while also giving us the opportunity to debut our brand in a new destination."

Related Items

business fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay resort
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    premium_icon Boyce shoots for five straight event wins

    Golf Jacob Boyce could have a mental edge as the Maryborough Golf Club's Pro-Am draws to a close today.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    premium_icon OPINION: Well done to local services who freed man

    Opinion It was a mammoth task for all involved

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our wonders

    VOTE: How you can make sure Fraser Island is among our...

    News The heritage-listed island has been nominated.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Stuck accelerator blamed for speed-fuelled crash

    Crime He stirred drama inside the courtroom and threatened his lawyer.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners