Hervey Bay spa, resort set to change hands

Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights.

Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights. Contributed

HERVEY Bay's Oceans Resort & Spa in Hervey Bay is set to be rebranded from August 1 under a new agreement which will see the Oaks Hotels & Resorts, a division of Minor Hotels, acquire the management rights.

The resort's name will be changed to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay.

Guests will have the choice of one, two and three bedroom suites, plus split level three bedroom penthouses, a selection of which feature an absolute beachfront position and expansive rooftop entertaining decks to soak up the water views.

Currently operating as Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay, the property is set to rebrand on August 1 to Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay under a new agreement, which will see Oaks Hotels & Resorts acquire the hotel management rights. Contributed

Spread over six levels, the 130-room property wraps around two central lagoon pools and a timber leisure deck, complete with a children's play zone, shaded huts and communal barbecuing facilities.

There is also a gym and an onsite day spa with six treatment rooms.



Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Craig Hooley, said the company was delighted to add the Resort to its growing portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oaks Resort & Spa Hervey Bay to our property network," he said.

"We already have such a strong Queensland presence, with 25 hotels and resorts across the state, and the addition of this property will further reinforce our position in market, while also giving us the opportunity to debut our brand in a new destination."