Hervey Bay Special School student Brodee McKenna was a princess in her horse driven cart on her prom night with parents Duncan and Rachael. Glen Porteous

THERE was a cavalcade of stars when the Hervey Bay Special School students graduated on Friday night.

It was hosted at the Hervey Bay RSL and the red carpet was rolled out for the students to walk down their final day of high school.

There were classic cars and stunning outfits worn by the students.

One of the stand outs escorts for the students was the horse drawn cart for Brodee Mckenna who got to be a princess for the night..