Hervey Bay Sports Expo

FORMER national Boccia coach John Kavanagh had a ball showing spectators how to play the popular precision sport.

“It’s a sport aimed at people with all disabilities and can be played either socially or competitively,” Mr Kavanagh said.

The Boccia stall was one of 52 at the Fraser Coast Sports Expo, held at the PCYC Hervey Bay on Saturday morning.

Fraser Coast Sports Expo - (L) Bronwyn Saedder, 8yo Emerson Frainey and Gay Cullen from Cosmos Netball Club. Photo: Cody Fox

There were plenty of recreational activities on offer for sports enthusiasts of all ages.

Mr Kavanagh was working with his son Lachlan, who is a current Queensland and former Australian Singles Champion.

“This has been a good sports expo by the PCYC to show what is on offer in the community for everyone to be a part of something,” he said.

Fraser Coast Sports Expo - Sparks Dance Centre members (Back) (L) Kelly Anson, Maddy Challies, Tina Sparks, Rachael Wilkinson and Grant McDougall. (Front) (L) Savannah Ernsil, Jazlin Briscoe, Caitlin Humphries, Chloe Hurford, Christie Giles and Chloe Ernst. Photo: Cody Fox

PCYC event co-ordinator Tammy Sloan said the stalls showed off the great variety of activities on offer at Hervey Bay.

“It has gone really well with a lot of people inquiring about what is on offer here,” Ms Sloan said.

“There is a Bridge Club here on display and it’s important to showcase these clubs because they are a social outlet.

“People can engage with the stallholder to see what is involved to be a participant of that activity.”