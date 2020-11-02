Hervey Bay still hanging in balance after swing against LNP

ALP candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari with member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders ahead of the election.

FOR more than 10 years, the seat of Hervey Bay has been an LNP stronghold, with popular member Ted Sorensen comfortably holding onto the seat through four consecutive terms.

But as numbers flowed in on Saturday night, a victory to Labor was looking like it could be on the cards.

On Saturday night as the race tightened, Sky News reported specialist scrutineers will be flown into the seat of Hervey Bay by Labor.

Mr Sorensen announced his retirement in the lead up to the election and was replaced by Hervey Bay businessman Steve Coleman.

His candidacy was announced in August, while his Labor opponent, Adrian Tantari, would not have his candidacy confirmed until just weeks out front the election.

Both men were watching the count with their respective supporters on Saturday,

with Mr Coleman telling those gathered the result would "go down to the wire."

With preferences and postal votes yet to be factored in, both men knew the race would be tight.

Currently, Mr Tantari has 11,153 votes, with 39.73 per cent of the total vote, with Mr Coleman on 9644 votes and 34.36 per cent of the total vote.

One Nation's Damian Huxham has 11.21 per cent of the vote and independent candidate Stuart Taylor has 8.91 per cent of the total vote.

Mr Tantari would not speak of victory or defeat on Saturday night, saying only that he was proud of his team and the effort they had put in "to get us really close".

Only 17 per cent of the total vote had been counted on Saturday.

But with more than 73 per cent of the vote counted on Sunday, new agencies such as the ABC were predicting the seat would fall to Labor.

It would be a huge upset for the ALP.

Mr Tantari said there were a fair few votes yet to be counted.

"At the moment it is looking promising," he said.

Mr Tantari said he believed the strong result was also a vote of confidence in the strong leadership of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

He said he was proud of his "short, sharp," campaign and promised that if elected, he would make a formidable team with Maryborough's re-elected Labor candidate, incumbent MP Bruce Saunders.

"Labor will look after the area as it always does, with a lot of compassion," he said.

Mr Tantari said the promises made ahead of the election, including $22 million in upgrading education facilities at schools in Hervey Bay, would be delivered in full.

Mr Saunders said he knew there would be a swing to Labor in Hervey Bay - he just hadn't realised how big the swing would be.

He said he was optimistic Mr Tantari could take the seat from the LNP and he was excited about working with a fellow Labor member for the betterment of the region.