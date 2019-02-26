Hervey Bay still the benchmark in comp

The Waves' Olivia Schneider, in Hervey Bay colours, look to pass the ball after finding some space.

The Waves' Olivia Schneider, in Hervey Bay colours, look to pass the ball after finding some space. Cody Fox

AUSSIE RULES: The battle for top spot in the AFL Wide Bay women's competition was not meant to play out like it did on Saturday for The Waves.

The side was no match for Hervey Bay in the grand final replay as the Bombers maintained its unbeaten run in the competition.

What was worst for The Waves was that the side couldn't play in its traditional blue and yellow kit.

The team's jerseys didn't make it down on the trip to Hervey Bay with the players.

Instead, the side was forced to wear Hervey Bay's jersey they wore in 2017 before the competition began.

The new jerseys didn't rub off on the team in a good way.

The Waves started well, scoring the first two points of the contest before the Bombers responded.

The Bombers led 3.3.21 to 1.2.8 at half time before kicking away in the second half.

Last year's premiers added 34 points and kept The Waves scoreless to stay on top.

The positive for The Waves was that the side were the first to score against the Bombers this season.

The side was also matching Hervey Bay for a half.

The Waves remain in second after the clash but are now level on wins with Bay Power who defeated Maryborough 96-8 on Saturday.

The two sides now face each other this week at Frank Coulthard Oval.

In the other match of round four, the Brothers Bulldogs lost to Gympie by five points after being overrun in the final quarter. The Bulldogs will face Maryborough this Saturday at Brothers Sports Complex.

Brendan Bowers

Shane Jones