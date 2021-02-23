Hervey Bay students get set for new uni term at USC

(L) Nursing students Beatrisa Vervuurt and Jessica Instone at orientation day at USC Fraser Coast. Photo: Stuart Fast

USC Fraser Coast hosted orientation day today for new students to become familiar with the Hervey Bay campus prior to the start of classes on Monday March 1.

For Hervey Bay nursing students Jessica Instone and Beatrise Vervuut, orientation day was an exciting chance to explore the campus after missing out on orientation last year due to the COVID pandemic.

Ms Instone chose to study nursing after seeing a family member fall ill and wanted to help them, while Ms Vervuut was following other family members who had become nurses.

Both agreed that is was good to have such study options locally on the Fraser Coast.

"I think now we're back on campus it will be a lot better," Ms Instone said.

New student Hannah McKendrick said she was feeling nervous but excited to be at orientation day, saying it was a new experience for her.

New USC Fraser Coast student Hannah McKendrick at orientation day at USC Fraser Coast. Photo: Stuart Fast

"I'm studying primary education. I chose it because my mum is a teacher and saw how she influences kids and I thought the course will help build up my foundation over time."

"At orientation day, I hope to meet new friends, new people and I see how lovely the campus is."

USC Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said the day was the perfect opportunity for students to meet their lecturers and tutors, receive help with timetables and subject selection and find out essential information about study programs.

"They can also learn about the services and support that USC offers, meet other first-year students and discover the sporting, social and cultural groups they can join," she said.

"Orientation also includes a series of workshops which cover study skills and important academic fundamentals to help students enhance their learning before their programs."