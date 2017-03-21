Hervey Bay students in limbo as SmartCity shuts down

SmartCity has officially shut down following ongoing financial hardships from the company's administrative arm.

STUDENTS at Hervey Bay SmartCity have been left out in the cold after being informed this morning the vocational college had completely closed down.

The sudden announcement means at least nine students on the Fraser Coast will be unable to finish their courses through the college, following the announcement the administrative arm of SmartCity, SC Admin Pty Ltd, had gone bust late last year.

Student Craig Goldfinch said he was informed this morning by a trainer about the shutdown, despite needing a few more units to complete his course.

"I'm pretty angry - finishing would have helped me do my degree in business," he said.

"I don't know what to do, or where to go, for now."

SC Admin Pty Ltd went into voluntary liquidation on December 16, with the company owing thousands to the Australian Taxation Office and unsecured creditors.

Former student Matthew Arthurs described the situation for students as "being in limbo" since the announcement of the closure.

"It would have been nice to have some sort of indication as to what's going on, rather than just jumping between campuses," he said.

"What will happen with them? With their studies?

"It's ridiculous; these students have been in limbo since January, when the closure was first announced. Now they're left with no formal training."