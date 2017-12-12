Hervey Bay suburbs revealed as Lotto hotspots

IF WINNING the lottery is your life goal, then living on the Fraser Coast is a good step to getting there.

Urraween and Torquay have been revealed as Lotto hotspots in Queensland, after two division one tickets were sold in the suburbs in the last 12 months.

Those two tickets totalled to a win of $31,666,666.67.

The other hospots in the state included Springwood, Surfers Paradise, and Cairns.

Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart said a total of 63 millionaires were created across Queensland throughout the year.

"While it's exciting to reveal where the most lotto wins occur, it's important to remember that lottery games are entertaining games of chance and every number on your ticket has an equal chance of being drawn, no matter where you buy your ticket," Mr Hart said.

"We've seen clusters of division one wins in certain areas in each state, these vary from year to year and in 2017 we've seen division one wins land far and wide across Queensland in both metropolitan and regional areas."