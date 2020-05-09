RED FLAG: Hervey Bay race another victim of the pandemic

SUPERBOATS: It will be 2021 before spectators can witness the sound and sight of superboats roaring along the Hervey Bay foreshore.

The Hervey Bay round of the Offshore Superboats Championships has become the latest COVID-19 victim on the 2020 sporting calendar.

Offshore Superboats Club president Paul Gibbs, although disappointed, was realistic about the cancellation.

"We had planned to move the race to earlier in the year to June, to allow for better weather and not to interrupt the whale watching season," he said.

He believed it would create a better spectacle for race fans with calmer waters at that time of year.

With restrictions remaining in place, however, the time frames made it impossible for the event to go ahead.

"We were also suffering with race numbers as the pandemic was impacting on our teams," he said.

Gibbs is confident the race will return to the Fraser Coast in 2021.

"We are busting to come back and we are negotiating with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to set a date for next season," Gibbs said.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the council was keen to continue its partnership with Offshore Superboats in delivering the event.

"It has become a significant event on our sporting calendar," Cr Everard said.