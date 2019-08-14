Hervey Bay surf lifesavers ready to make their mark

READY TO GO: Joshua Horton, Emmily Lingard and Hannah Horton training for the North Queensland Surf Lifesaving championships.

SURF LIFESAVING: The season has already started for some members of the Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving club.

Junior and Masters surf lifesavers are training in preparation for the North Queensland championships to be held in October in Mackay.

The championships also help select the Queensland Country team to compete at the state championships.

Under the guidance of Tony Grima the junior lifesavers have started training on Friday afternoon in preparation.

"The North Queensland championships are a great event for our club,” Grima said.

"We are a small club and for most of our lifesavers to make the Queensland Country team is a great achievement.”

Emmily Lingard secured a third place in the under 14 flag event last year and hopes to continue her success this year.

"It is a fun event and I enjoy competing against the other clubs,” she said.

Josh Horton shares Emmily's passion for the North Queensland event.

Josh won silver in the sprints and bronze in the flags last year.

"It is good to challenge yourself against different competitors,” he said.

Josh and Emmily were joined by Hannah Horton for the first training session of the season last Friday and they were ready to train hard.

"The Hervey Bay club creates a great family atmosphere for everyone,” Hannah said.

The club encourages anyone who is interested in surf lifesaving to come to one of their come-and-try days.

"We are having two come- and-try days on the 24th and 31st of August,” Grima said.

"It is a great environment and you learn some real life skills as well.”

"Nippers also starts back October 6,” he said.

To get involved with the Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving club, visit herveybaysurfclub. com.au for more information.