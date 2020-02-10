Hervey Bay swimmers on course for success

SWIMMING: The region’s best swimmers made splash on the weekend competing at the Hervey Bay Swim Club – Long Course Preparation Meet.

About 180 swimmers, from 17 clubs north of Gladstone to the Sunshine Coast put in outstanding efforts determined to win medals and break personal bests.

Two local swimmers who performed well over the weekend were Abby Perkins and Oliver Low.

Abby swam in 12 and under with PBs in the 200m Freestyle and Individual Medley and in all 100m swim stroke events.

Oliver competed in 12 and under and performed well to win gold in the 400 Individual Medley and PBs in 400m Freestyle, 200m Freestyle, 100m all swim strokes and 50m Freestyle.

Club head swim coach Caleb Ryan said the meet was great way to see what level the swimmers were currently at and for upcoming swimming events.

“Its been a really good weekend for medals and PBs and some really good performance times for the club swimmers,” Ryan said.

Club president Kieren Stoneley said the swim meet was a great success for the clubs and swimmers.

The next swim meet is the 2020 RMHC Queensland Sprint Championships this weekend at Brisbane.