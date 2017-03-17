Hervey Bay takes strong sides to Oztag's state cup

HERVEY Bay will take five strong sides to the Queensland Oztag Senior State Cup this weekend.

The Humpbacks will be represented in senior mixed, under-16 boys, U16-17 girls, open ladies, and open men's.

According to Hervey Bay Oztag's Kelly Hanson, the open ladies team will be one to watch.

It boasts a number of the region's best players, including Queensland Oztag's 2015 player of the year Christie Palmer and rising star Ebony Gerchow.

Hanson said the side had worked extremely hard to put themselves in the best position they could.

"The open ladies, training now, they've been doing lots of training sessions to work on positioning, everyone's got their own positions, so they're looking strong,” Hanson said.

"Chrissie Palmer is always a standout. She was player of the year last year, a couple of our young girls like Piper and Ebony, it's their first chance at the Senior State Cup.”

The slight reduction in teams does not faze Hanson, who said what the Humpbacks lacked in numbers they made up for in quality on the field.

"We've got five teams going to the state cup, which is about the same number as last year.

"We haven't grown much on last year but have a few solid, strong teams,” Hanson said.

The Senior State Cup starts at Sunshine Coast Stadium today, with the first games from 11am.