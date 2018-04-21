Hervey Bay teachers set to take strike action

TEACHERS at Hervey Bay's Carinity Education Glendyne will take strike action next week, protesting plans to cut working conditions and "create second-tier teachers in Queensland," a union boss says.



Richard Pascoe from the Independent Education Union said the protest would take place across three Carinity Education schools, with Southside and Gladstone to join Hervey Bay in the stop-work action.



Strike action was first taken by Carinity Education teachers in November last year.



Mr Pascoe said employee's remained concerned over Carinity Education's proposals to scrap top-tier teacher classifications, meaning the most experienced teachers could be earning up to $8000 less per year than their state and Catholic school counterparts.



But a spokesman from Carinity denied that staff were facing cuts.



"Carinity remains grateful for the dedication of our staff and the work they have done for many years supporting young people in local communities.



"No one's pay is being reduced.



"We are presently putting forward a number of proposals comprising an increase in pay rates for teachers of 4% in the first year.



"There is no change to the direct teaching hours and it is wrong to say we are removing senior positions, we are simply changing the titles."



"Only a small number of people took advantage of the superannuation co-contribution scheme so we have reduced it in order to give a higher wage increase to all employees.



"Carinity is continuing to negotiate in good faith and seeking a new agreement which supports staff and students alike. We are hopeful a new agreement will go to vote soon."

