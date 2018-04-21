Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland Richard Pascoe is not happy.
Union organiser for Wide Bay and Central Queensland Richard Pascoe is not happy. Tegan Annett
News

Hervey Bay teachers set to take strike action

Carlie Walker
by
21st Apr 2018 5:00 AM

TEACHERS at Hervey Bay's Carinity Education Glendyne will take strike action next week, protesting plans to cut working conditions and "create second-tier teachers in Queensland," a union boss says.

Richard Pascoe from the Independent Education Union said the protest would take place across three Carinity Education schools, with Southside and Gladstone to join Hervey Bay in the stop-work action.

Strike action was first taken by Carinity Education teachers in November last year.

Mr Pascoe said employee's remained concerned over Carinity Education's proposals to scrap top-tier teacher classifications, meaning the most experienced teachers could be earning up to $8000 less per year than their state and Catholic school counterparts.

But a spokesman from Carinity denied that staff were facing cuts.

"Carinity remains grateful for the dedication of our staff and the work they have done for many years supporting young people in local communities.

"No one's pay is being reduced.

"We are presently putting forward a number of proposals comprising an increase in pay rates for teachers of 4% in the first year.

"There is no change to the direct teaching hours and it is wrong to say we are removing senior positions, we are simply changing the titles."

"Only a small number of people took advantage of the superannuation co-contribution scheme so we have reduced it in order to give a higher wage increase to all employees.

"Carinity is continuing to negotiate in good faith and seeking a new agreement which supports staff and students alike. We are hopeful a new agreement will go to vote soon."
 

Related Items

Show More
fcschools hervey bay strike
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Where your candidates stand on the budget, road upgrades

    premium_icon Where your candidates stand on the budget, road upgrades

    Council News KEEPING rate increases under the consumer price index and delivering major road improvements are some of the key issues your candidates have promised if elected

    • 21st Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    BREAKING: Two prison officers suspended from M'boro jail

    BREAKING: Two prison officers suspended from M'boro jail

    Crime It's alleged they used excessive force on inmates.

    • 21st Apr 2018 11:33 AM
    TRIBUTE: Life of 9yo schoolboy cut tragically short

    TRIBUTE: Life of 9yo schoolboy cut tragically short

    Feature Family and friends have remembered the kind-hearted boy

    Euthanasia meeting coming to Hervey Bay

    Euthanasia meeting coming to Hervey Bay

    Offbeat It comes on the back of a meeting in Bundaberg.

    Local Partners