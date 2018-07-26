Menu
Hervey Bay cyclist Col Curry.
Hervey Bay cyclist Col Curry.
Cycling & MTB

Hervey Bay teen Curry named for state cycling team

Matthew McInerney
by
26th Jul 2018 11:24 AM
CYCLING: Col Curry's transition from national championship-winning triathlete to gun cycling prodigy is well on the right track - or road.

Curry, who won the Australian Youth B Triathlon Series as a 13-year-old in March last year, has just been named in Cycling Queensland under-17s team for the National Road Race Championships at Western Australia in September.

The 14-year-old's goal was always to make the team, but he was still surprised to make it.

"I went up there to try to make the Queensland team and that ended up being pretty successful,” he said. "I finished fourth in the road race which put me in a good position.

"I just had to place well in the next two races.”

Curry, his own toughest critic, admitted he wasn't overly happy with his individual or team time trials, but a top seven finish in the criterium was deemed a success.

"I was pretty happy and surprised about that, considering this is my first year in the under-17 age group,” Curry said.

The Sunshine Acres teen's selection is reward for effort. The Fraser Coast Cycling Club member spends about two hours on his bike before school every day, using the Esplanade and the roads to River Heads and Dundowran for training.

He is a regular starter at FCCC's events, and while he has gravitated towards cycling during triathlon's off-season he is yet to fully decide on a primary sport.

He said his focus was to continue riding well in local club races and performing at major events, like September's journey to Bunbury for the national championships.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

