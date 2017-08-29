Hervey Bay teen makes Broncos touch team

RISING STAR: Hervey Bay's Burung Shillingsworth, who plays for the U/16 Hervey Bay touch team, was selected to play for the Brisbane Broncos under 16s team.

BURUNG Shillingsworth is one step closer to achieving his dream - becoming a professional touch football player.

The 15-year-old Xavier Catholic College student has just returned from Townsville after playing in the touch football Junior State Championships and was later selected to play for the Brisbane Broncos under 16s team.

"Next year we go on a camp with the boys who got picked and we have a training session with some of the Elite 8 coaches and players,” he said.

"We then get to verse the Cowboys and the Queensland Titans.”

Burung, who plays for Hervey Bay's under 16s team, was one of 25 boys selected from teams in Caboolture, Noosa and Gympie to play in a Sunshine Coast squad which travelled to Townsville from August 24 - 27.

The boys then trained hard with hopes of being accepted into the Broncos team. Of the 14 players selected, Burung was the only one from Hervey Bay.

"It's something I've always worked towards.”

Burung said he was grateful for the opportunity.

"I want to say thank you to my brother, Gula and my family for paying for my sport and my boss for letting me take time off from work to play at the champs,” he said.

"It'll open up doors for me because I want to be a professional player.”