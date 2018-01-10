Hervey Bay teen model to strut catwalk overseas

OVERSEAS DEBUT: Hervey Bay teenager and aspiring model Mason Clarke will follow his dreams to Indonesia.

TEENAGER Mason Clarke entered his first ever modelling competition just last month and now, his newly found passion is taking him overseas.

The 16-year-old from Urangan will travel to Bali next month for the grand finale of Australian Supermodel of the Year after being chosen as a finalist.

Not bad for a schoolboy who only filled out an application form after his mum said he should give it ago.

"The news is still sinking in at the moment, I can't believe I'm a part of such a big experience,” Mason said.

"I am still pretty shocked.”

Along with other contestants, he will travel around the island for photo shoots in various utopian locations.

"We will work with designers, fashion artists, make-up artists, and photographers,” he said.

"There will be a lot of photos involved.”

Mason has minimum movement on his right arm from a disability sustained at birth.

His goal throughout the experience has been to inspire others to not let anything stop them from following their dreams.

"I thought models were elite in physical presence, but I'm glad the judges looked past it and saw it as a good thing,” he said.

"I feel like I've got a big chance to give people some inspiration to get them into the you-can-do-anything mentality.”

To qualify for the grand finale, Mason participated in a runway show in Brisbane.

If you would like to sponsor Mason for the grand finale of the competition, go to supermodeloftheyear.com and follow the prompts.